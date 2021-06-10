Podcast Looks At Casey Kasem Lawsuit

‘Bitter Blood: Kasem vs. Kasem’ is a docuseries on the lawsuit and elder abuse allegations surrounding the death of the radio legend. AYR Media and Audible have teamed up to produce the eight episode series.

AYR’s founder/producer Aliza Rosen worked with Casey’s daughter, Kerri Kasem on the series that premiers on the anniversary of Kasem’s death June 15.

“This is everything the public would have heard if we had a trial,” said Kerri Kasem. “Listeners will hear from me, but ‘Bitter Blood’ also includes a wide range of never-before-heard eyewitness accounts, including the depositions from the doctors, caretakers and staff who were with my father in his final days. I’m proud to be part of this in-depth series that will expose the ugly reality and raise awareness for elder abuse, while also honoring my dad’s incredible life and career.”

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by his three eldest children and his brother, against Kasem’s widow, actress Jean Kasem. The lawsuit was settled in December 2019. The series will look at evidence and testimony prepared for that trial that has never been seen or heard.