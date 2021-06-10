WERS Celebrates Local Music & Radio

88.9 WERS Boston, will hold its third annual 617 Day celebration of Massachusetts-based artists. The Emerson College station is more than 70 years old and is New England’s first and oldest non-commercial station.

“For the last year, safety concerns dictated a more muted soundtrack in our city and in others around the world as we grappled with truly historic circumstances,” said Howard “D” Simpson, Interim GM. “Ever resilient, our community of musicians continued to provide hope through intimate virtual events. This 617 Day begins healing from this period by remembering all that we’ve been through and celebrating all that we are.”

The June 17 celebration will be handled by hosts George Knight and Phil Jones who will be joined by more than a dozen local artists sitting in as guest DJs throughout the day, featuring