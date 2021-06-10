Seth Staying in Seattle

KRWM-FM Seattle morning host Seth Hughes has signed a new deal to continue hosting morning drive and adds Music Director duties for the Hubbard Radio Seattle AC station.

“Seth has a deep background with music scheduling,” said Cat Thomas, Warm 106.9 Brand Content Director. “He knows the format, the music, our listeners and the station’s goals. He is very deserving of this opportunity.”

“The Pacific Northwest has been my home for over 15 years and I’m beyond excited to continue to wake up Seattle,” commented Seth. “I’m also deep into a finger exercise regimen so I can play G-Selector like a piano! Huge thanks to Wheeler Morris, Scott Mahalick, Cat Thomas, Greg Strassell and my agent extraordinaire Heather Cohen. I absolutely adore what I get to do for a living and where I get to do it.”

Hughes joined the Hubbard Radio Seattle family in March of 2018, as Mid Day host of Seattle’s Country 98.9 KNUC. He crossed the halls in April 2019 to assume the Warm 106.9 Morning time slot 5am-9am.