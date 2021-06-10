Need Help With The Recruitment Ad Category

As part of RAB’s Business Accelerated initiative, the next live-video presentation is “Radio Works for Recruitment Advertising.” In this live presentation, RAB will highlight the recruitment ad category.

Along with an overview of the category, two local broadcasters will share success stories on how they’re helping clients meet their business goals and finding qualified employees.

The session will take place at noon CT on Wednesday, June 16, and features:

Lisa Kirkman, national account director, Ruby Radio

Michael Lewis, multi-media marketing consultant, Community First Broadcasting

Registration for the presentation is free for RAB members. To register, click here.