Mundo Hispanico Adds Shows

reVolver Podcast is ready to launch the newest offerings from Latino digital content provider, Mundo Hispanico. The programs cover news, inspiration and true crime content.

“Mundo Hispanico brings the best audio genres to our digital platform as we continue to evolve our variety of high-quality podcasts for Hispanic listeners,” said Jack Hobbs President, reVolver.

Expanding our digital content offerings into this exciting audio-driven world give our audience more Mundo to enjoy, and provide solid options for a Spanish-speaking listener,” said Rene Alegria President/CEO Mundo Hispanico.

The pods will be marketed to Mundo Hispanic’s Facebook fans and users of the website.