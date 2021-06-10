John Scaggs Leaving Way Media

John Scaggs, Way Media President/CEO is stepping down. Way Media COO has been appointed interim President.

“Leading through the pandemic is the hardest thing many of us have done. The board recognized this and recommended a season of rest for me, to which I’ve agreed,” said Scaggs. “My wife Cathy and I plan to relax and catch our breath before finding another great Kingdom role to serve in.”

Scaggs spent 18 years on the Christian network’s board prior to being named to President/CEO. The board will conduct a national search to fill the post.