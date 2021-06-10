Major Event Returns With Radio’s Help

99.3FM-1100AM WBT will partner with the Charlotte Knights on this year’s Fourth of July Skyshow. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With America re-opening following the pandemic, we are excited to bring this event back since WBT has held this event for the last 40 plus years,” said Marsha Landess, RVP/ Market Manager Radio One. “We are partnering with the Knights for WBT’s Skyshow, which was not celebrated last year. This will be the first big event for Charlotte, and we are excited to be a part of it!”