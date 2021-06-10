iHeart Promotes In Minneapolis

Barb Neren is the new Director of Marketing and Partnerships for iHeart Minneapolis. Neren most recently served as Director of Sponsorships and Events.

“I am excited to see Barb promoted into this expanded role,” said Greg Alexander, Market President. “Her industry knowledge, both on the promotions and programming side of the business, will serve her well as she leads our marketing and partnership efforts.”

“I am honored to lead this team,” said Neren. “While we have loved finding new and creative ways to bring our listeners, advertisers and artists together virtually, we are looking forward to our events being live and in person once again.”

Neren joined the iHeartMedia Minneapolis team in 2003. During 2020 Covid times she created events to connect listeners with their favorite on-air personalities and artists. Neren can also be heard Fridays on KFAN 100.3 and weekends on Cities 97.1.