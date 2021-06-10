APM And Cadence13 Partner

American Public Media and Cadence13, have announced a multi-year strategic partnership. Cadence13 will serve as the exclusive podcast sales representative for APM.

“Our organizations share a complementary vision for premium audio storytelling and we are delighted to form a partnership with an established powerhouse like Cadence13 that will help us expand our collective reach and pursue new ways to connect directly with our fans,” said Lily Kim, GM, APM Podcast Division. “A cornerstone of public media is the commitment to serve our listeners by providing meaningful content that enriches, informs and builds community. This partnership will further enhance our ability to deliver on that mission.”

“Cadence13’s objective is to align with the best,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO. “Partnering with APM, one of the most premium networks in the industry, brings together two of the most accomplished podcast companies for unmatched opportunities for scale and development. We are so proud to be joining forces with the entire team at APM, and look forward to taking this to market together.”

Additionally, the organizations will develop future on-demand programming initiatives, co-productions, and collaborative new revenue opportunities.