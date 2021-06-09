Zazza Honors Kids

Zazza Mornings, hosted by Tony Zazza, has partnered with the Zazza Community Foundation to launch ‘Zazza’s Community Kids!’, a recognition program for area youth. The Cumulus media syndicated show kicked off the Friday feature in April and it will run through June 25.

“This program is designed to encourage kids in our community to make a difference and spotlight those who are doing incredible things and leading by example,” said Zazza. “The stories that we are telling each week on Zazza Mornings are moving, inspiring and motivating. ‘Zazza’s Community Kids!’ has been so well-received by our listeners and communities that we hope to make this an annual initiative.”

The Foundation chooses a child to recognize and celebrate and spotlights them on-air on Fridays. In addition, those honored receive a custom backpack, trophy and new Chromebook from the Foundation.

Zazza Mornings broadcasts live from 107.1 WA1A in Melbourne, FL, is also heard on 97.5 WABD-FM in Mobile, AL, and Z96/WZNS-FM in Ft. Walton Beach/Destin, FL.