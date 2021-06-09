WMGK Helping Vets In Philly

102.9 WMGK-FM will broadcast the 15th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon live from outside of the WMGK studios on Friday June 18. All proceeds from the Radiothon will benefit the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center.

Donations will be taken via call-in or on-line. In addition, listeners will be able to participate in a series of online eBay auctions on the station website featuring a chance to guest co-host the John DeBella Show, as well bid on autographed items from Peter Frampton, Bob Seger, The Eagles, Graham Nash, and others.

Over the past 15 years, John DeBella has raised over $2Million for the VMC through his annual Radiothon.