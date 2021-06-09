Anna & Raven: New Markets, Including South Fla.

They’ve been a strong morning show that’s served as an anchor for a heritage Adult Contemporary station serving Fairfield County, Conn., and parts of suburban New York.

In early 2020, the program was added to one of Long Island’s biggest radio stations.

Now, nearly six months into syndication via Compass Media Networks, Anna & Raven is celebrating its 25 market roster — one that now includes a radio station stretching from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County.

Anna & Raven, based at WEZN-FM “Star 99.9” in Bridgeport, Conn., is now in wake-ups at the “Revolution 93.5” dance-driven Rhythmic FM based at WZFL-FM in Islamorada/WBGF-FM in Belle Glade, fueled by an FM translator serving Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The show, added by Connoisseur Media to WALK-FM 97.5 in Nassau-Suffolk just before the pandemic, is also now heard in Harrisonburg, Va., home to James Madison University. There, Harrisonburg Radio Group‘s WMQR “More 96.1” is an affiliate.

Meanwhile, WDLZ-FM in Murfreesboro, N.C., placed Anna & Raven in the 2-7pm shift — a first for the program.

Other new affiliates include WMYQ — not a Miami station (that ended in 1975), but a facility in Greenwood, Miss.

By Adam R Jacobson, Special to Radio Ink

For more information on Anna & Raven syndication, contact Nancy Abramson at [email protected].