Gracie Awards Winners Announced

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has announced the winners of the 46th Annual Gracie Awards. The awards ceremony is set for September 27.

“Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms,” said Becky Brooks, President AWMF. “As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”

Among the honorees in the Radio National category: Danielle Monaro from ‘Elvis Duran in the Morning’; ‘DeDe in the Morning’ host DeDe McGuire and Roula Christie, host of ‘Weekends with Roula’.

Those recognized in the Radio Local category include: Kelly Ford from WNSH New York; Marci Wiser from KLOS Los Angeles and Maggie Gray from WFAN New York.

Other radio categories include Non-Commercial Local and Radio Student.

The full list of winners and honorees in all categories can be found Here.