A Gracie For Marci

95.5 KLOS Los Angeles On-Air Talent Marci Wiser has been named the 2021 Gracie Award Winner for Major Market, Music Personality. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation honor recognizes exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women.

“This Gracie Award validates the incredible honor that it is to work with Marci Wiser,” said Otto Padron, Meruelo Media President/CEO. “2020 was a year unlike any other, yet Marci stood dauntlessly live from our studios flawlessly connecting, entertaining and informing Los Angeles every-day with her unique style that made us better, braver and ‘Wiser’ during the scariest days of the pandemic.”

“I am truly honored to be recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. I’m just doing my part to represent the ladies of rock, and I’m grateful for this honor; it means a lot,” said Wiser.