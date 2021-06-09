IBA Joins Veritone For Webinar

The Independent Broadcasters Association members webinar series continues with a look at How Veritone’s AI Is Helping Radio Grow Revenue and Retain Clients. The webinar is set for Tuesday, June 14.

Paul Cramer, Managing Director of Broadcast Solutions at Veritone will host the webinar that will look at how AI is being used in radio to attract and retain advertisers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to radio professionals who have joined the IBA and are reaping the benefits of membership, including the opportunity to participate in our webinar,” said Cramer.

“Attribution has become increasingly more important to advertisers, including local advertisers,” said Ron Stone, President of IBA and CEO Adams Radio Group. “Veritone’s AI can help radio not only remain competitive, it can help radio win!”

Information on the IBA and how to join can be found Here.

Registration for the webinar can be found Here.