A Beasley R&B Leader Seeks Salvation Army Support

A Beasley Media Group R&B station in Charlotte, its highest-rated property in the market, will host a special 28-hour radiothon to raise funds to benefit The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 10 and will be hosted by WPEG-FM “Power 98” wake-up program No Limit Larry and the Morning Maddhouse.

“We’re excited to bring this event back since we were unable to do it last year due to the pandemic,” said Mr. Incognito, Power 98’s PD. “We take pride in serving the community and appreciate the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the homeless as Charlotte residents continue to rebuild after a tough year.”

Power 98’s Morning Maddhouse personalities will broadcast live and spend the night at the radio station as part of their commitment to raise funds to benefit the homeless shelter, which provides housing for women, children and local veterans.

Last year, the show raised over $10,000 for the facility.