A Radio Show Keynote on Transformation

He offered a keynote address at the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando. He returned to the lineup of guest speakers for the virtual 2020 Radio Show.

Now, Rishad Tobaccowala has booked a trip to Las Vegas in early October to once again deliver a keynote address to Radio Show attendees.

Tobaccowala, who became a Publicis Groupe Senior Advisor in January 2020 after relinquishing his Chief Growth Officer role, will keynote the 2020 Radio Show’s concluding session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14.

The session will focus on “the continued transformation happening across the media eco-system, changing consumer behavior, and what it means for radio.”

It’s titled “The Great Reinvention: What Does That Look Like in 2022 and Beyond?”, and will see Tobaccowala also discuss ways the industry can transform in the face of shifting consumer interests.

The 2021 Radio Show is co-locating with the NAB Show in Las Vegas this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a co-production of the NAB and RAB.

Tobaccowala in early 2020 published “Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data” through Harpercollins.

This came following a career that included roles as Starcom IP President from 1999-2002, and a 13 1/2-year run at Leo Burnett, starting in August 1982.

— By Adam Jacobson, special to Radio Ink