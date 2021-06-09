U.S., Canada Leadership Combined For Global’s DAX Unit

Global, the Media & Entertainment group that seeks up to 49.9% equity interest in iHeartMedia, has selected a North America CEO for its digital advertising platform, DAX.

It sees the internal promotion of a U.S. media industry veteran and the shift of the person currently in the chief executive chair to “a key advisory position with the company.”

Matt Cutair is relinquishing his role as DAX US CEO, a position he has held since the 2017 launch of DAX US.

DAX US launched in 2017, following Global’s purchase of AudioHQ, where Cutair was co-founder and CEO.

With the change, Les Hollander has been promoted from Chief Growth Officer to CEO/North America at DAX.

This consolidates North American operations for DAX, with Hollander overseeing the U.S. and Canada.

Hollander took his most recent role for DAX North America in May 2020. In that time, Hollander re-aligned the U.S. and Canada markets for growth as DAX added NPR, Wondery and Sounder to its roster of digital audio publishers.

Hollander will continue to report to Guy Jones, Product of Data and Digital Director for DAX. Jones is based at Global’s Leicester Square headquarters.

Hollander is a digital audio advertising veteran with over 30 years of expertise. He joined DAX from Spotify, where he was responsible for building the organization’s digital audio monetization business through direct, programmatic and automated channels, as Head of Global Audio Monetization.

Prior to joining Spotify, Hollander was a VP of Ad Revenue at Pandora and held senior management positions at Gannett, CBS Radio, and, interestingly, iHeart predecessor Clear Channel Communications. Hollander also co-chaired the United States IAB Audio Committee from 2016-2020 and has sat on several industry boards throughout his career including the Mobile Marketing Association.

Hollander commented, “In the past year, despite major disruption to the industry, we have collaborated with our colleagues in the U.K. to demonstrate innovation in streaming, podcasting and voice activation as well as signing some fantastic new partners. At a time when audio is thriving and we’re seeing a huge shift in consumer habits; I’m looking forward to this opportunity and the next stage of DAX’s growth.”

