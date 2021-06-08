‘Radio Fiesta’ Gains A Greater Las Vegas Voice

One year ago, unique audio offering Fiesta Las Vegas launched as the “only radio station that combines two of the more listened-to genres in Spanish — Regional Mexican and Reggaeton, has secured another home as the future of the 87.7 MHz audio service remains in question.

While “Fiesta 87.7” will continue until further notice, co-owner Rafael Cerros has acquired K251BS at 98.1 MHz and snagged a deal that puts “Fiesta” on the HD3 signal tied to KLUC-FM 98.5 in Las Vegas.

“Fiesta” is also available via Roku TV, Uforia, Tune In and iHeartRadio.

“This has been one of the plans since we first started and with all the hard work, support from clients, friends, our understanding families and our loyal radio listeners of our beautiful community we are making the dream come true,” Cerros said. “A lot of things are in the works right now, including events for the community, and we would love for you to be part of the movement. So, with that said, on behalf of ALL of our team at Fiesta we say: GRACIAS!”

Fiesta Las Vegas’ other co-owner is Rogelio “El Torito” Regalado.