NAB Wants You To Help Push The Vaccine

As founding members of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Community Corps, the NAB is urging all local radio stations to help kick off a National Month of Action beginning June 4 to provide COVID-19 vaccine education and help ensure all Americans understand the importance of getting vaccinated.

Organized by the White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Month of Action is aimed at providing 160 million Americans, or 70 percent of adults 18 and older, with at least one vaccination shot by July 4. The campaign will focus on providing more vaccination education and outreach through various mediums, ensuring easier and more equitable access to vaccinations, and encouraging vaccines through incentives provided by businesses and employers.

Broadcast stations have dedicated significant time and resources to educating their communities on the facts surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. NAB is asking stations to specifically mobilize on June 4 to shine a light on the importance of vaccines in our country’s return to normalcy. Examples of broadcasters’ education efforts include:

Hosting medical professionals on air to answer listener and viewer questions;

– Using online platforms, such as websites and social media, to share information about vaccines.

– Hosting live phone banks to answer listener and viewer questions.

– Hosting a mobile vaccine event at the station or in the community.

– Inoculating a station or community personality live on the air.

Stations are encouraged to direct their listeners to vaccine.gov to find out where and when vaccines are available.

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts by local radio and television stations to educate and inform the American public about coronavirus over the past year,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “Now, with the end of the pandemic in sight, they are once again answering the call to help keep all of us safe. Broadcasters will be on the front lines to promote vaccine awareness and encourage Americans to take this lifesaving step that will protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”