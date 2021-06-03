iHeart Louisville Town Hall

iHeartMedia Louisville will host the first annual Community Voices Town Hall. The virtual event is set for June 10.

NewsRadio 840 WHAS on-air personality, Terry Meiners, and the Kentucky-Indiana Metro Community Engagement Manager, Gabriela Espino, will host the event.

The issues that will be addressed have been identified by the iHeartMedia Louisville Local Advisory Board. The issues include: child abuse, racial equity and mental health. The town hall will feature subject-matter experts that will address and discuss these issues.

“I am thrilled we have a platform to bring key voices together to discuss the issues affecting our community,” said Earl Jones, Metro President, iHeartMedia Louisville. “The in-kind media campaigns will support local programs that address these key issues. Through the power of iHeartMedia, we are committed to positively impacting our community.”