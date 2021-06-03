CRB HoF 2021 Inductees

The Country Radio Broadcasters have announced the Class of 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees. This list includes four off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities.

The off-air honorees are Bob Call, RJ Curtis, Bill Hagy, and Norm Schrutt. The on-air honorees are Heather Froglear, Buzz Jackson, Bob Pickett, and Angie Ward.

“Country Radio should be extremely proud of this year’s 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees,” said Joel Raab, HoF Committee Chairman. “They represent the best of the best from a large group of excellent nominees.”

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Westin Nashville. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 8.