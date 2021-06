CEO Mike Gould shared the news Wednesday. The deal between Eastlan and FreeWheel will deliver access to all Eastlan data automatically to users of FreeWheel’s Strata platform.

Eastlan’s small and medium market audience measurement data includes a full market view with all stations included. Gould said, “We are committed to helping keep the mystery out of buying radio by providing complete data. We are so excited the team at FreeWheel share our belief that transparency is paramount.”