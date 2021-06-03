Lotus Picks up Four in Seattle

It’s one of the biggest radio deals we’ve seen in awhile. Sinclair is selling KOMO-AM & FM, KPLZ-FM, “Star” 101.5 FM, and Talk Radio KVI-AM to Lotus for $18 million.

Lotus First SVP Jim Kalmenson commented, “We are excited to work with the amazing staff at KOMO, KPLZ, and KVI. These are legendary stations which share Lotus’s vision of producing local programming to serve the community, enhance local neighborhoods, and support our home town businesses. Seattle is home to several excellent broadcasting companies who have made this a great radio market.”

Richard A. Foreman Associates. Inc initiated the transaction and acted as exclusive broker representing Sinclair Broadcast Group

Howard Kalmenson’s Lotus Communications is based in Los Angeles and owns 44 stations in the Western States. .