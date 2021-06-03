Saying Goodbye To Radio’s Family Man

Yes he has a big family (5 children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren) and many have followed in his footsteps into the radio industry. George Beasley, who died Wednesday at the age of 89, also had a lot of long-time employees who considered him family and who will miss him very much.

George Beasley was my mentor, my teacher and my friend. I will forever be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to be a leader in the Beasley Media Group. I learned much from him by watching him and the decisions he made. He set the example for the family-like culture we enjoy in our company. I will really miss him.”

Danny Highsmith

Regional Vice President

Fayetteville, NC

* 50 years with the company

George Beasley was the quintessential American success story. He was not only a good broadcaster, he was an even better person. I will miss him tremendously.

Joe Bell

Market Manager

Beasley Media Group

Philadelphia

“I have worked for George Beasley and the Beasley family for almost 30 years. In that time I have learned dedication, persistence and commitment to quality is what makes for a great broadcasting company and that came directly from George Beasley. George always made you feel like you mattered and you were important to the success of the company. George was not only a great broadcaster, business man and educator, but he was also a great person. Our industry has lost an icon. George will be missed.”

Kent Dunn

Regional Vice President

Beasley Media Group

George, or Mr. B as I often called him, was the true American Success Story. George was humble and kind and a highly astute businessman. A true southern gentleman who was willing to work hard and loved to WIN! He was loyal, warm, direct, and genuine. He was a fan of The Masters in Augusta – attending every year until recently — and immensely proud of his Family and his Beasley Media Family.”

Mac Edwards

Market Manager

Beasley Media

Detroit

* 33 years working with George Beasley

We have lost a truly great broadcaster and man today. George G Beasley has left an indelible mark on my life as a friend and employer. I will always be proud to have been a member of the Beasley Media family. My family and I will always treasurer all the wonderful times we had with George, Ann and their children. May God Bless George with eternal happiness. And may God comfort Ann and the children, grand children and great grand children.

Webster James

Retired

Former Beasley Manager

George Beasley was a truly remarkable individual and the consummate broadcaster. An educator before turning to radio ownership, his leadership skills were respected across the industry and for sixty years, have provided a lesson in business acumen and ethics for others to follow. George’s legacy will live on every time a mic is opened at a station that proudly bears his name.

Deborah Parenti

Radio Ink

EVP/Publisher

NAB is deeply saddened by the passing of George Beasley. George was a pioneer in broadcasting and a giant in his field, building Beasley into one of the premier radio station groups over the course of 60 years and serving the radio industry with distinction. We join with the entire broadcasting community in mourning our friend, and extend our thoughts and prayers to the Beasley family on their loss.

Gordon Smith

NAB CEO

George Beasley was the consummate gentleman and one of Radio’s true legends. He leaves behind an incredible legacy. I am honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to know and work with him.

Erica Farber

RAB CEO



So sorry to hear of the passing of George Beasley. He will forever stand in my memory as one of the nicest people I ever knew. We tried many times to do a deal together. Even though I didn’t succeed, I will cherish the fact that he became my friend. May he Rest In Peace.

Larry Wilson

Former Citadel, Alpha Media CEO