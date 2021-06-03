Saying Goodbye To Radio’s Family Man

Yes he has a big family (5 children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren) and many have followed in his footsteps into the radio industry. George Beasley, who died Wednesday at the age of 89, also had a lot of long-time employees who considered him family and who will miss him very much.
George Beasley was my mentor, my teacher and my friend. I will forever be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to be a leader in the Beasley Media Group. I learned much from him by watching him and the decisions he made. He set the example for the family-like culture we enjoy in our company. I will really miss him.”
Danny Highsmith
Regional Vice President
Fayetteville, NC
* 50 years with the company
George Beasley was the quintessential American success story. He was not only a good broadcaster, he was an even better person. I will miss him tremendously.
Joe Bell
Market Manager
Beasley Media Group
Philadelphia
“I have worked for George Beasley and the Beasley family for almost 30 years. In that time I have learned dedication, persistence and commitment to quality is what makes for a great broadcasting company and that came directly from George Beasley. George always made you feel like you mattered and you were important to the success of the company. George was not only a great broadcaster, business man and educator, but he was also a great person. Our industry has lost an icon. George will be missed.”
Kent Dunn
Regional Vice President
Beasley Media Group
George, or Mr. B as I often called him, was the true American Success Story. George was humble and kind and a highly astute businessman. A true southern gentleman who was willing to work hard and loved to WIN! He was loyal, warm, direct, and genuine. He was a fan of The Masters in Augusta – attending every year until recently — and immensely proud of his Family and his Beasley Media Family.”
Mac Edwards
Market Manager
Beasley Media
Detroit
* 33 years working with George Beasley
Retired
Former Beasley Manager
Deborah Parenti
Radio Ink
EVP/Publisher
NAB is deeply saddened by the passing of George Beasley. George was a pioneer in broadcasting and a giant in his field, building Beasley into one of the premier radio station groups over the course of 60 years and serving the radio industry with distinction. We join with the entire broadcasting community in mourning our friend, and extend our thoughts and prayers to the Beasley family on their loss.
Gordon Smith
NAB CEO
George Beasley was the consummate gentleman and one of Radio’s true legends. He leaves behind an incredible legacy. I am honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to know and work with him.
Erica Farber
RAB CEO
So sorry to hear of the passing of George Beasley. He will forever stand in my memory as one of the nicest people I ever knew. We tried many times to do a deal together. Even though I didn’t succeed, I will cherish the fact that he became my friend. May he Rest In Peace.
Larry Wilson
Former Citadel, Alpha Media CEO