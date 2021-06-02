Salem Adds Trish Regan Podcast

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan will join the Salem Podcast Network. Her program will debut June 15.

“I am thrilled to enter into partnership with Salem Media,” said Regan. “I’m looking forward to being reunited with some of my former colleagues including Charlie Kirk, Seb Gorka, Todd Starnes and Dinesh D’Souza. Together, we will work to get our message of freedom, prosperity and truth to every American.”

“Trish is a superstar in conservative media,” said Phil Boyce, SVP. “She adds class, personality and wisdom to our lineup, and I have no doubt her millions of fans will follow her and find her here.”