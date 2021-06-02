Taja Graham Joins MIW Board

Emmis Communications Market President Taja Graham has joined the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Board of Directors. Graham is the MP in Indianapolis.

“After decades of service, MIW founding member Mary Beth Garber transitioned off our board this year; we are ever grateful for her contributions,” said Ruth Presslaff, Board President. “Today, with open arms, we welcome Taja Graham to fill her seat. From MIW Mentee to Board Member, LSM to Market President, Taja embodies the spirit and strength of the MIW’s beliefs and mission.”

“As someone who has benefitted from the mentoring and networking MIW offers, I am thrilled to serve alongside this dynamic group of women,” said Graham. “The organization’s mission is critical for the long-term success of our industry. We must continue to make a priority the importance of recruiting, developing and promoting a diverse talent pool at all levels while we create a path for future leaders.”