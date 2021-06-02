All Crisis News, All The Time

The Reputation Doctor®, Mike Paul is hosting a new show on his Reputation In Crisis Channel. The show is on YouTube and various podcast platforms.

“There will be many compelling fall down, get up stories on my new crisis news show,” said Paul. “The motto for the show is less head work, more heart work for a reason. Most people, especially powerful men, suck at emotional intelligence and on this crisis news show expect to see a lot of vulnerability and triumph over adversity.”

The first three shows have debuted featuring conversations with Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg; Rick Allen, former aide to President Bill Clinton; and former New York Yankees Catcher & DH, Jim Leyritz.