Eight Awards For LI News Radio Host

Breaking it Down with Frank MacKay has won eight Press Club of Long Island Media Awards. The WRCN-FM host was honored with the awards in seven different categories.

“Breaking it Down is one of the leading celebrity radio talk shows in the nation with thousands of daily listeners on many of our JVC stations as well as other affiliates and partners,” said John Caracciolo, President/CEO. “The entire team at JVC is so proud of Frank, he brings a passion to this medium and has a fantastic interview and storytelling style that just make his show appointment listening for all. I am very excited about the future of Frank MacKay and the Breaking it Down program.”

The awards included first and second place recognition for programs in the Government and Politics category; a first place award in the Sports Category and five additional awards for various interviews.