V Gomez Joins El Dorado

El Dorado Broadcasters in Yuma, Arizona, has hired V (Vanessa) Gomez as Assistant Program Director/Midday air personality for KQSR-FM, Mix 100.9. She moves from iHeart in San Diego.

“Ms. Gomez is an enthusiastic and energetic personality,” said Mark Mitchell, VP Programming. “We had no shortage of quality candidates for this position. Ms. Gomez will give another strong, local presence in our market.”

Chris Fleming, EVP/GM is pleased Gomez is coming to Yuma. “We love finding personalities that are excited by our business and the opportunities in our marketplaces. We also appreciate all the short-sighted operators who have cut talent in the last year. Your lack of long-term vision is our gain, so thank you.”