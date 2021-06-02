Audacy Names New Corporate Communications Director

Meredith Tiger is the new Director of Corporate Communications and PR for Audacy. Tiger joins Audacy from WarnerMedia, where she most recently led publicity efforts for HBO Max.

“I’m delighted to welcome Meredith to Audacy as we continue to aggressively tell our story to the press, our partners and the industry,” said Ashok Sinha, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications & PR. “She brings a breadth of experience as a senior communications strategist at world-class brands and we’re incredibly lucky to have her.”

“It’s an exciting time in our industry and I am thrilled to have joined the team at Audacy,” said Tiger. “It’s clear that based on the leadership, this is a first-class operation and I’m looking forward to collaborating with some of the top creative and communications professionals in the field.”

Tiger will help drive overall communications strategy for the company, including leading communications support for key business initiatives, crisis communications, event communications, and talent relations, and will serve as a key company spokesperson.