Radio Gets National Spotlight – And it’s All Good

We all get so used to seeing the national media fawn all over the Apple’s and the Spotify’s of the world that it comes as almost a shock when a national publication such as Forbes recognizes the power of radio.

Forbes contributor Brad Agate picked up on the details the radio industry rightly bragged about last month regarding listening returning to pre-pandemic levels. Agate uses detailed information from Edison Research, BIA, Cumulus and Nielsen to point out to the national Forbes audience that as the economy opens back up, as states lift COVID restrictions, radio is also returning to the way ot was in the lives of busy Americans.

Agate points out that “Even with the increase in web enhanced connected cars, the most popular source of audio infotainment in cars remains AM/FM radio.”

Read the article from Forbes HERE.