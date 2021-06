The company which owns over 200 stations in 44 markets recently filed its court required monthly report for April. With revenue of $13.5 million, Alpha saw an increase of about 2.4% over March. The company reported a loss of $892,000 for the month.

Reorganization costs for the month were $1.2 million.

When the company filed for bankruptcy in January it had $267 million in debt.

Alpha is hoping to come out of the bankruptcy process this summer.