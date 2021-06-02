Park Predators Season Two Launches

The audiochuck network, which is repped by AdLarge, has dropped season two of True Crime podcast, Park Predators. The show is produced by Ashley Flowers, Founder, and CEO of the female-focused podcast network.

Hosted by investigative journalist Delia D’Ambra, Park Predators explores the evil hiding among the beautiful landscapes of the national parks and forests within the North and Central America. From Hawaii to the Florida Panhandle and covering over a dozen national parks in between, each episode shares the story of a different homicide or missing persons case and includes 911 calls, killers’ confessions, and interviews with victims’ family members. Catch up on last season’s 12 episodes and listen to new episodes of season two, weekly on Tuesdays.