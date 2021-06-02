Audacy to Celebrate Pride Month

Audacy’s month-long multiplatform campaign to celebrate Pride Month and the LGTBQ+ community called “Celebrations in Pride,” will include content heard on CHANNEL Q, the LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network, and select Audacy stations.

“We’re delighted to leverage our national scale and local connection to celebrate Pride Month through this exciting and entertaining campaign,” said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Audacy. “We look forward to connecting our audience to our industry’s biggest superstars and influential allies of the LGTBQ+ community and delivering powerful everyday content throughout the month.”

“After a tough year for so many in our community, it’s great to be able to celebrate Pride with our amazing artists and allies,” said Brian Holt, Brand Manager, CHANNEL Q. “Though we celebrate Pride throughout the year, Pride Month provides a great opportunity to showcase our many initiatives and our amazing artists and allies who support the LGBTQ+ community.”

Through June 30, CHANNEL Q and all top 40, hot adult contemporary and alternative stations, will air daily pride capsule spotlighting the LGBTQ+ community, including pride icons and allies helping each other navigate, recognize and celebrate their own journeys. Capsules will feature singer-songwriters Arlo Parks, Ava Max, girl in red, Halsey, Lisa Loeb, morgxn, Shamir and Tyler Glenn; singers K.Flay, Cyndi Lauper, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Willow Smith and Zara Larsson; pop band Tegan & Sara; rapper Todrick Hall; actors Billy Porter and Kristen Bell; former American Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; musicians Claud and Phem; dancer Frankie Grande; musician/record producer Rostam; and LGBT human rights activist and political speaker Stuart Milk.

Every Thursday on June 3, 10, 17 and 24, stations will highlight LGBTQ+ artists and allies through exclusive performances and interviews on air and online via Audacy.com/pride. Artists included are Ava Max, K.Flay, Zara Larsson, morgxn, girl in red, Phem and more. On June 17, Lil Nas X will be named Audacy’s 2021 Pride Icon. Audacy, CHANNEL Q and the company’s top 40 stations will celebrate Lil Nas X all day with an exclusive interview and his music.

The campaign will culminate with “Celebrations in Pride Weekend” on June 26-28. The end-of-June pride weekend party will feature hourly “Pride Guide” segments on hot adult contemporary stations, mini mix sets at the top of every hour on CHANNEL Q and top 40 stations, with CHANNEL Q airing hour-long mixes from DJs Diplo, Steve Aoki and more. Alternative stations will air a 30-minute special featuring LGBTQ+ emerging artists on Sunday, June 28.