Osbourne And Beacher Launch Podcast

The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, hooks up the duo from Beacher’s Madhouse. The pair first teamed up when Beacher named Osbourne creative director of his vaudeville-inspired comedy nightlife experience in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“After having the #1 live theater show in the world for decades, my dream was always to be a talk show and radio host,” said Beacher. “This podcast is going to be an exciting combination of both audio and video – bringing the live theater experience into everyone’s home.”

“I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family,” said Osbourne.

The weekly program, produced by PodcastOne, will resemble a live theater experience and feature their dynamic and outrageous personalities and uncensored conversations with a diverse list of celebrity guests and famous friends. The first show drops May 4.