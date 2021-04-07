Local The Focus Of Ktown

Ktown Connects is hosted by lifelong Kenosha residents Donny Stancato and Jason Hedman. The program focuses on local businesses, well-known residents and historians in the Wisconsin city.

“We love our town, we love the people here, and Ktown Connects is a celebration of Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Hedman said. “We are just looking for ways to help out our community. All the funds we generate are put back into promoting the show, or for the many giveaways we host on social media which further help push local businesses into the consciousness of everyone in Kenosha,” Stancato added.

The podcast launched in August 2020 and is available on multiple platforms.