CMG Adds Duties For Jenna Kesneck

Jenna Kesneck, Director of Programming and Branding for WSUN Tampa and CMG Tampa Social Media Director, has been named Director of Branding and Programming for sister station Alternative WXXJ in Jacksonville. Kesneck has been the acting Director of Programming and Branding for WXXJ since last fall.

“Jenna is a branding sharpshooter. She has re-charged Tampa’s 97X by successfully bringing back the younger, more skeptical, aggressive new music audience to the airwaves by spearheading and executing slick, innovative content,” said Steve Smith, VP of Programming. “The senior leadership team and I are excited to have her on board in Jacksonville to create more of that ‘magic’ that will continue to boost WXXJ to new heights.”

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to not only work with the WXXJ brand and team, but to also bring a new synergy to CMG’s Alternative format with this cross market role,” said Kesneck.