WKAK Running Bud And Broadway

The Bud and Broadway Morning Show has joined the on-air lineup on 104.5 WKAK. This is the 19th affiliate for the SuiteRadio syndicated program.

“I was familiar with The Bud and Broadway Show from their huge success in St. Louis. During the planning phase of putting together The All-New Georgia 104.5, we knew that we needed a great morning show and one that’s funny,” said Rick Lambert, President, First Media South. “Bud and Broadway certainly check those boxes and we look forward to a great partnership as we launch The All-New Georgia 104.5 today!”

WKAK is part of the First Media South cluster in the Albany, Georgia area.