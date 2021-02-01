SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month

SiriusXM has created some new limited-engagement channels and specialty programming for Black History Month. SiriusXM has collaborated with these historic artists and their teams to create unique, hand-crafted radio channels that listeners and fans.

The channels will salute powerful, pioneering Black artists including Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis. The legendary Motown record label and artists will also be featured.

Pandora will celebrate Black History Month with the launch of a new Wake Up Mode on the Black Music Forever station. The Mode will feature Black artists and thought leaders reflecting on songs that capture their journey from childhood to adulthood.