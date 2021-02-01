BSM Names Cowherd Best Of 2020

Barrett Sports Media is out with its Best of List and The Herd with Colin Cowherd has been named the Top National Sports Radio Show. The Fox Sports Radio host has won the category five times in six years.

“Colin Cowherd’s ability to deliver a thought provoking, topical, entertaining, and interesting program continues to resonate with our executive panel,” said Jason Barrett. “He’s comfortable delivering big opinions, willing to laugh at himself when he misfires, and the combination of quick wit, top notch guests, and in-studio chemistry with Joy Taylor has helped the show separate from a crowded and talented field.”

The Dan Patrick Show was second with positions 3-5 going to Mad Dog Sports Radio, The Pat McAfee Show, The Dan Le Batard Show and The Jim Rome Show.

The full results of the Top 20 National Sports Shows can be found Here.