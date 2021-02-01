Cowherd Partners With iHeart

Colin Cowherd and iHeartMedia, are launching a new podcast network. The Volume includes a slate of sports-talk podcasts that will be co-produced by Cowherd and iHeartRadio.

“We’re so excited to build on the incredible success of The Herd Podcast Network to launch this new sports network with Colin,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “He has an amazing ear for talent and storytelling – and we want to support him any way we can in this incredible new medium where he’s already a leader in the sports genre.”

The Volume Podcast Network launched with five podcasts: The Colin Cowherd Podcast, The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast, Moneyline Monaco, Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, and Catchin’ Fades With Aqib Talib.

“There has never been a more exciting time to develop new sports content,” said Cowherd. “Podcasts have totally changed the game, and the expanded use of sports gambling makes this the perfect moment to launch this endeavor. I’m thrilled to work with iHeartRadio and this dynamic group of talent to start building The Volume.”