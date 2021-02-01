Radio One Promotes Three

Urban One’s Radio Division, Radio One; has promoted three company executives to Vice President, Radio positions. Daniel Abercrombie, Kimberly Kyle, and Ezio Torre, all take over VP responsibilities in their respective markets.

Daniel Abercrombie oversees the Cincinnati, OH cluster, (WIZF-FM, WOSL-FM and WDBZ-AM). Kimberly Kyle oversees the Columbus, OH cluster (WCKX-FM, WJYD-FM and WXMG-FM). Ezio Torres will lead Philadelphia, PA cluster (WPHI-FM, WPPZ-FM, Classix 107.9, and WRNB-FM).

“I am delighted to celebrate the achievements and recognize the outstanding efforts of Dan, Kim, and Ezio. They earned the promotion to Vice President with their strong management capabilities, especially in 2020,” said David Kantor, CEO, Radio Division. “Not only have they continued to improve their operations, but each made their 2020 budget in what can only be described as an unprecedented year. Under their leadership, each market beat their Miller Kaplan Metrics in Local, National, Total Spot, Digital, and Total Revenues.”