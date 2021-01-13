FOX Sports Radio Has Record Year

And that record year covers multiple platforms, according to Premiere Radio Networks. The company says the FOX Sports Radio Podcast Network had over 221 million listens in 2020, more than double the total from 2019. Many of the network’s podcasts experienced double and triple-digit gains in 2020 vs. 2019:

The Herd with Colin Cowherd: +47%

Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis: +194%

The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker: +98%

Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell: +50%

The Doug Gottlieb Show: +75%

The Ben Maller Show: +61%

The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon: +45%

In December 2020, several of FSR’s newly-launched original podcasts set listening records, including Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre, Up on Game with LaVar Arrington, TJ Houshmandzadeh & Plaxico Burress, and Lights Out with Shawne Merriman.

On the streaming front, FSR experienced its best month of all time in the most recent survey, with total listening hours increasing +62% year-to-year.

In December 2020, FOXSportsRadio.com marked it second-best month in terms of unique visits, and total video views on the network’s YouTube channel grew by +57% in 2020 over 2019.