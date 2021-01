Media Monitors is out with its top advertisers list of 2020. While the US Government held on to radio’s top spot airing 5.9 million commercials in 2020, Proctor & Gamble was a solid second with 5.3 million. Jumping from 9th to 3rd was Progressive Insurance with 2.7 million ads. Here’s a look at the top parent companies and the top advertisers for the year.