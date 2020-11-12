Pale Hose Jump To ESPN 1000

ESPN Chicago and the Chicago White Sox have signed a multiyear agreement naming ESPN 1000 as the team’s flagship radio station. WGN had been the broadcast home of the team in recent years.

“The White Sox are an extremely entertaining, talented baseball team with an incredibly bright future, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring the White Sox to ESPN 1000 fans,” said Mike Thomas, MM ESPN Chicago. “We’re dedicated to bringing the best content in Chicago sports to ESPN 1000, and having the Sox back on our airwaves just ensures that we’re making good on that promise.”

This agreement also includes White Sox Weekly, a two-hour show in season and one-hour show off season, plus pregame and postgame shows. The games will air on ESPN 1000 beginning with the broadcast of the team’s first game of the 2021 Cactus League season in February 2021.