Sunny Seasonal Switch

Sunny 106.3 (WJPT-FM) has rebranded for the holidays as “Southwest Florida’s Official Ultimate Christmas Music Station!” Holiday classics will air until 11:59 PM on Christmas Day.

“We are proud to continue our annual tradition of sharing some holiday cheer on Sunny 106.3 during this special time of the year,” said John Larson, PD. “Given everything we have all had to endure in 2020, our listeners can relax and enjoy hearing their holiday favorites, along with some new additions too!”

The Beasley Media Group lead off the switch with the Burl Ives classic, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.