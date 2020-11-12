Chuck Custer Announces Retirement

A mainstay in the Albany, NY Capital District, Chuck Custer, will retire in December. Custer has been on News Radio 810 WGY for more than three decades.

“For over 36 years, Chuck Custer has been synonymous with WGY,” said John Cooper, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Albany. “From his time as the leader of the award-winning WGY News Department, his outstanding work with ‘Don Weeks in the Mornings’, his current co-host position with Kelly Lynch, and most importantly all the time he’s contributed to the people of the Capital District. Chuck has been the consummate professional. He’s a great broadcaster who will long be remembered.”

“It was a lifelong dream to work at WGY, a powerful, influential station with a great history and heritage,” said Custer. “I’ve been very fortunate to have such a great run here. I’ve worked with many tremendous and talented people, made many friends, and I have had an opportunity to take on many different challenges. For 36-plus-years, I’ve loved what I was doing and loved coming to work. Not many people can say that.”

Custer will step away from the mic December 18.