Joey Mitchell Celebrates Anniversary

101.5 K-HITS (Classic Hits KCCL-FM) Sacramento helped Morning Host Joey Mitchell celebrate 50 years in radio. During the four day celebration Mitchell received hundreds of recorded voicemail well-wishes and an equal volume of texts, Facebook messages, and emails.

“I expected to be full of myself after a 4-day tribute, but the reverse was true. Hearing so many listeners, friends, family, co-workers and peers say that my show impacted their lives all of these years, left tears in my eyes and a very real humility in my heart,” said Mitchell. “I appreciate that I have been given this amazing opportunity for over 50 years.”

9th District California Assemblyman Jim Cooper presented a state legislature resolution honoring Mitchell for 50 years of serving the state’s public through numerous philanthropic efforts.

Mitchell has been on the station for more than a dozen years.