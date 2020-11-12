KYW Philly Revamps Line-Up

KYW Newsradio (1060 AM) is moving Denise Nakano to midday anchor and Jay Scott Smith to afternoon anchor. Ian Bush moves from afternoon to co-anchor mornings. One of the oldest radio stations in America, will start simulcasting on 103.9 FM November 23.

“As KYW Newsradio broadens its reach on crystal-clear 103.9 FM, we are happy to expand the roles of these outstanding journalists,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM, Entercom Philadelphia. “Ian, Jay, and Denise bring invaluable experience and insight that will help Philadelphia’s most-trusted news team serve our region at this critical time and beyond.”

Nakano (middle) joined KYW Newsradio as a fill-in anchor in the summer of 2020; Smith (right) joined the station as a part-time anchor in 2019, and Bush (left) has been with the station since 2002.